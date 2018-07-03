Tuesday, July 3



Daniel Caesar. Photo by Danica Bansie

Tonight at the Jazz Fest, New Orleans’ Preservation Hall Jazz Band plays Maison Symphonique (1600 St-Urbain, 7 p.m., $51.90/$69.40) and (as of press time) there are still tickets left for Toronto R&B artist Daniel Caesar’s second show at MTelus (59 Ste-Catherine E., 8:30 p.m., $36/$40 tax in).

Théâtre de Verdure holds a free screening of the adventure-drama film In Siberian Forests as part of their summer outdoor event series, featuring live music, dance and theatre as well as cinema. Bring some popcorn and a blanket to La Fontaine Park and watch a movie under the stars. Papineau & Sherbrooke, 9 p.m., free

Over at Peace Park, SAT presents a screening of Federico Fellini’s 1963 classic 8 ½ (in its original Italian with English subtitles), launching the 13th annual Cinéma Urbain screening series. Check the complete summer program here. South of 1201 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., free

TV Girl describes their music as something “you can sing along to, but wouldn’t sing around your parents.” See for yourself tonight at Bar le Ritz PDB where they play with Infinity Crush and ggpeach. 179 Jean Talon, 9 p.m., $12/$15

