Wednesday, July 11



Make-Overs. Photo by Jacqui van Staden

You provide the picnic, Montreal Completement Cirque will provide the entertainment. Head to Park la Fontaine for free, family-friendly outdoor performances and participatory circus activities. La Fontaine and Napoléon, 6:30 p.m., free

Hip hop and electropical house DJ FunkyFalz plays Feux Festifs, a free outdoor gig at Village at Pied-du-Courant. Plus, you’ll find a variety of food trucks on site. 2100 Notre-Dame E., 7–11 p.m., free

Fans of post-punk grandaddies Wire might want to check out that band’s main man Colin Newman with his latest project Immersion, also featuring Malka Spigel of Minimal Compact. Opening is Montreal’s Raf Wilcot. La Vitrola (4602 St-Laurent), 9 p.m., $12/$15

South African garage rock duo Make-Overs are already 10 albums deep into their career, and tonight they’re bring a sound that has been called both “psychedelic” and “psychotic” to l’Escogriffe, with openers Fuudge (“stoner grunge psychedélique québécois”). 4461 St-Denis, 9:30 p.m., $13/$16

