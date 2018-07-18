Wednesday, July 18



The Ethnic Show. Photo by Pierre Bourgault

Funk-soul group the Hurt hit the TD-Radio Canada stage tonight for a free outdoor show as part of Nuits d’Afrique fest. Maisonneuve and St-Urbain, 5 p.m., free

Île-Ste-Hélène’s Stewart Museum is open late tonight, inviting the public to explore its exhibition Paris on Display: 18th Century Boutiques as well as its permanent collection of French artefacts from the dawn of New France, AND check out a great view of the fireworks at 10 p.m. (Note that this event will be happening on Aug. 1 and 8 as well.) 20 Chemin Tour de l’Ile, 5–11 p.m., $5/free for kids under 12

This week’s edition of Kickdrum’s outdoor summer music series Backyard Sessions welcomes Toronto prog-rock group Omhouse, Swedish quartet Fränder and local folk-rocker Matt Lazenby. Café Blanc de Blanc (248 Villeneuve W.), 7 p.m., $5–$10/PWYC

Catch an hour or two of politically-incorrect comics participating in The Ethnic Show at Just for Laughs, happening nightly at Club Soda through July 26. See our interview with the show’s host Maz Jobrani (who will also be performing his own show at Place des Arts on July 23). 1225 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $45.92–$62.52

