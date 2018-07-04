Wednesday, July 4



Random Recipe. Photo by Iroz Gaizka

For a different take on July 4th festivities, check out Make America Human Again: A 4th of July Fundraiser with live music, comedy and dancing at Bar le Ritz. The line-up includes Nancy Webb, Tranna Wintour, Iain MacNeil and Employees of the Year, among others. All funds raised will go to the Texas-based NGO RAICES, which supports migrant families being separated at the southern border. 179 Jean Talon W., 9 p.m., PWYC (donation)

The Body bring their reputation for intense live performance to la Vitrola tonight with Big|Brave, Lingua Ignota and Girl Circles. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $12/$15

Tonight at the Jazz Fest, check out local hip hop/indie pop act Random Recipe‘s Block Party at Club Soda (1225 St-Laurent 9 p.m., free) with opener Hua Li, DJs Foxtrott and Ryan Playground and guests including Sarahmée and Giselle Numba One, Tuareg/Niger guitarist and singer Bombino (305 Ste-Catherine W., 10 p.m., $36/$40 tax in) and/or local electro-soul/hip hop band Busty and the Bass at MTelus’s M2 space (59 Ste-Catherine E., 11:59 p.m., free).

TLC Wednesday at Datcha is a night of R&B, hip hop, dancehall and more running all summer long, and this week’s edition features local DJs Honeydrip and Jerico. 98 Laurier W., 10 p.m., price unlisted

